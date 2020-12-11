(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Iowa State, Creighton took down Nebraska, Kansas handled Omaha and K-State won a game in men’s regional college basketball action on Friday.
Iowa (5-0) & Iowa State (1-2): Luka Garza had 34 points in just 17 minutes to lead Iowa to a 105-77 win over Iowa State. Jack Nunge added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Joe Wieskamp finished with 16 points. Iowa State’s Javan Johnson had 20 points, Rasir Bolton put in1 8 and Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 17.
Creighton (4-1) & Nebraska (3-3): Marcus Zegarowski hit five 3s and scored 22 points while Denzel Mahoney had four and 20 for Creighton in a 98-74 win over Nebraska. Ryan Kalkbrenner (13 points, 8 rebounds), Damien Jefferson (11 points, 5 assists) and Christian Bishop (10 points) also scored in double figures. Teddy Allen had a game-high 26 points with nine rebounds for Nebraska. Trey McGowens added 15 points and Dalano Banton pitched in 12.
Kansas (6-1) & Omaha (2-5): Ochai Agbaji had 18 points to send Kansas to a 95-50 win over Omaha. Mitch Lightfoot (14), Tyon Grant-Foster (13) and David McCormack (11) all scored in double figures for the Jayhawks. Wanjang Tut led Omaha with 14 while Jadin Booth put in 11.
Kansas State (2-4): Four players scored in double figures for Kansas State in a 76-75 win over Milwaukee (0-1). Davion Bradford led with 18 points and seven rebounds while Selton Miguel had 17 and Rudi Williams scored 16 off the bench. Nijel Pack added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Mike McGuirl finished with 11 points and eight assists.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/11)
Big 12 Conference
Iowa 105 Iowa State 77
Kansas 95 Omaha 50
Kansas State 76 Milwaukee 75
West Virginia 62 North Texas 50
Big Ten Conference
Creighton 98 Nebraska 74
Big East Conference
Villanova 76 Georgetown 63
Seton Hall 77 St. John’s 68
UCLA 69 Marquette 60
Missouri Valley Conference
Southern Illinois 70 Murray State 66
Summit League
South Dakota State 74 North Dakota 62
North Dakota State 74 South Dakota 67