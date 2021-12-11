(KMAland) -- Northwest and Creighton cruised, Kansas dominated Missouri and Nebraska, Omaha and Drake lost in regional men’s college basketball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (9-1, 3-0): Daniel Abreu had 26 points and eight rebounds off the bench, and Northwest Missouri State rolled to an 84-54 win over Lincoln (1-7). Trevor Hudgins and Wes Dreamer had 11 points each, and Isaiah Jackson and Luke Moustakas posted 10 apiece.
Nebraska (5-6): Nebraska trailed by as many as 32 in a 99-68 loss to Auburn (8-1). CJ Wilcher had 17 points to lead the Huskers. Bryce McGowens pitched in 14 and Derrick Walker and Alonzo Verge finished with 10 apiece.
Creighton (8-2): Creighton rolled to an 83-71 win over BYU (8-2). Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins had 25 points and eight rebounds for Creighton in the win. Ryan Nembhard had 17 points, Alex O’Connell pitched in 15 and Ryan Kalkbrenner tallied 14 with nine rebounds.
Omaha (1-9): Omaha lost 87-73 to Texas A&M-CC (9-1). Darrius Hughes had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks. Felix Lemetti pitched in 11 points and six rebounds, and Akol Drop posted 10 points and six boards off the bench.
Drake (6-4): Drake lost to Clemson in overtime, 90-80. Tucker DeVries scored 19 points for the Bulldogs in the defeat. ShanQuan Hemphill pitched in 15 points and eight rebounds, Garrett Sturtz and DJ Wilkins finished with 13 points each and Darnell Brodie and Tremell pitched in 10 apiece.
Kansas (8-1) & Missouri (5-5): Kansas was dominant in a 102-65 win over Missouri. Ochai Agbaji led the way for Kansas with 21 points while Christian Braun and Dajuan Harris finished with 13 apiece. David McCormack had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Remy Martin finished with 10 points and five assists. Javon Pickett led Missouri with 19 points, Sean Durugordon had 11 and DaJuan Gordon and Trevon Brazile finished with 10 each.