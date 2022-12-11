(KMAland) -- Iowa State bounced back, Northwest stayed unbeaten, K-State had seven score in double figures in a win and Iowa lost in overtime to Wisconsin in regional men’s college basketball on Sunday.
Iowa State (8-2): Iowa State bounced back for a 77-40 win over McNeese (3-7). Aljaz Kunc had 21 points and eight rebounds, and Jaren Holmes put in 17. Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points and had five assists for the Cyclones.
Iowa (7-3, 0-1): Iowa lost their Big Ten Conference opener to Wisconsin (8-2, 2-0), 78-75 in overtime. Patrick McCaffery had 24 points and seven rebounds and hit a game-tying triple to force overtime as part of a 5-0 run in a matter of five seconds for the Hawkeyes at the end of regulation. Tony Perkins added 17 points and six boards, and Connor McCaffrey had 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Filip Rebraca tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Northwest Missouri State (10-0, 4-0): The top-ranked Bearcats stayed undefeated with a 64-49 win over Fort Hays State (7-2, 2-1). Diego Bernard had a big game with 23 points for Northwest while Luke Waters added 15.
Kansas State (9-1): Kansas State had seven players in double figures in a 98-50 win over Incarnate Word (5-6). Keyontae Johnson had 18 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin posted 15 points and nine rebounds. Desi Sills added 14 points, David N’Guessan put in 12 and Cam Carter, Markquis Nowell and Dorian Finister had 10 each.