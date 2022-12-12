(KMAland) -- Creighton dropped their fifth consecutive while Northern Iowa fell on a buzzer beater on Monday.
Creighton (6-5): Arizona State (10-1) held Creighton off in a 73-71 decision. Baylor Scheierman had 18 points and eight rebounds for Creighton while Fredrick King had 16 points and 11 boards and Arthur Kaluma posted 15 points and seven boards. Trey Alexander got in on the fun with 12 points.
Northern Iowa (3-7, 4-6): South Florida relied on a buzzer beater to beat UNI 72-69. Tytan Anderson led Northern Iowa with 16 points and seven boards. Michael Duax, Cole Henry and Landon Wolf had 10 points apiece, and James Betz scored eight points.