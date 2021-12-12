(KMAland) -- It wasn't pretty, but Iowa State remained undefeated on Sunday while Kansas State also recorded a win in men's college basketball action.
Iowa State (10-0): The Cyclones stayed unbeaten by holding off Jackson State for a 47-37 win on Sunday. Aljaz Kunc came off the bench to drop 12 points and five rebounds while Gabe Kalscheur had 11 points. Izaiah Brockington contributed nine points and seven boards in the win.
Kansas State (6-3): K-State beat Green Bay, 82-64. Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats with 22 points and eight assists and Ismael Massoud posted 17. Mark Smith had a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards.
UMKC: (5-5): UMKC suffered a 60-56 defeat at the hands of SIU-Edwardsville. Evan Gilyard III had a team-high 19 points while Josiah Allick added 14 points and six rebounds, and Anderson Kopp had 14 points, four assists and three rebounds.