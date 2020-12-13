NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Drake both rolled to wins on Sunday men’s regional college basketball action.

Iowa (6-0): Luka Garza had 23 points and eight rebounds, and Joe Wieskamp added 20 points for Iowa in a 106-53 win over Northern Illinois (0-5). Patrick McCaffery added 14 points and Keegan Murray had 10 for the Hawkeyes, which had 12 players score at least four points.

Drake (6-0): Drake rolled to an 81-53 win over Air Force (2-2). DJ Wilkins had 23 points while Roman Penn and Joseph Yesufu added 11 each and Garrett Sturtz put in 10 for the Bulldogs. 

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/13) 

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 87 Richmond 71

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 106 Northern Illinois 53

Michigan State 109 Oakland 91

Ohio State 67 Cleveland State 61

Indiana 87 North Alabama 52

Michigan 62 Penn State 58

Big East Conference 

St. John’s Georgetown

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 81 Air Force 53

Loyola Chicago 77 UIC 66

Southeastern Conference 

Vanderbilt 84 Mississippi Valley State 41

