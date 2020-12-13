(KMAland) -- Iowa and Drake both rolled to wins on Sunday men’s regional college basketball action.
Iowa (6-0): Luka Garza had 23 points and eight rebounds, and Joe Wieskamp added 20 points for Iowa in a 106-53 win over Northern Illinois (0-5). Patrick McCaffery added 14 points and Keegan Murray had 10 for the Hawkeyes, which had 12 players score at least four points.
Drake (6-0): Drake rolled to an 81-53 win over Air Force (2-2). DJ Wilkins had 23 points while Roman Penn and Joseph Yesufu added 11 each and Garrett Sturtz put in 10 for the Bulldogs.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/13)
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 87 Richmond 71
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 106 Northern Illinois 53
Michigan State 109 Oakland 91
Ohio State 67 Cleveland State 61
Indiana 87 North Alabama 52
Michigan 62 Penn State 58
Big East Conference
St. John’s Georgetown
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 81 Air Force 53
Loyola Chicago 77 UIC 66
Southeastern Conference
Vanderbilt 84 Mississippi Valley State 41