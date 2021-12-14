College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Creighton lost at home to Arizona State while Northern Iowa was a winner in regional men’s college basketball action Tuesday. 

Creighton (8-3): Creighton blew an eight-point second half lead and took a 58-57 loss to Arizona State (5-6). Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Alex O’Connell added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Jays.

Northern Iowa (3-5): Northern Iowa got 24 points from AJ Green in a 66-56 win over Jackson State (2-8). Green made five 3-pointers while Nate Heise added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Noah Carter pitched in 11 points off the bench for the Panthers.

