(KMAland) -- Creighton lost their Big East Conference opener to Marquette on Monday in regional men’s college basketball action.

Creighton (4-2, 0-1): Marquette (5-2, 1-0) used a big second half to take an 89-84 Big East Conference win over Creighton. Mitch Ballock led the Jays with 26 points on eight made 3-pointers while Denzel Mahoney chipped in 21 points. Damien Jefferson added in 17 points in the loss.

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/14)

Big Ten Conference 

Rutgers 74 Maryland 60

Big East Conference 

Marquette 89 Creighton 84

Southeastern Conference 

LSU 88 Sam Houston State 66

Ole Miss 68 Central Arkansas 54

