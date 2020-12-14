(KMAland) -- Creighton lost their Big East Conference opener to Marquette on Monday in regional men’s college basketball action.
Creighton (4-2, 0-1): Marquette (5-2, 1-0) used a big second half to take an 89-84 Big East Conference win over Creighton. Mitch Ballock led the Jays with 26 points on eight made 3-pointers while Denzel Mahoney chipped in 21 points. Damien Jefferson added in 17 points in the loss.
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/14)
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 74 Maryland 60
Big East Conference
Marquette 89 Creighton 84
Southeastern Conference
LSU 88 Sam Houston State 66
Ole Miss 68 Central Arkansas 54