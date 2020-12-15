(KMAland) -- Kansas State handled Iowa State in regional men’s college basketball action on Tuesday.
Iowa State (1-3, 0-1) & Kansas State (3-4, 1-0): DaJuan Gordon had 15 points with 11 rebounds, and Kansas State beat Iowa State, 74-65, in a Big 12 opener for both teams. Davion Bradford added 14 points, and Rudi Williams and Carlton Linguard scored 10 apiece. Rasir Bolton topped Iowa State with 19 points and seven assists, and Tyler Harris and Xavier Foster posted 10 points each.
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/15)
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 74 Iowa State 65
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 77 Loyola Chicago 63
Illinois 92 Minnesota 65
Northwestern 100 Quincy 48
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 91 Chicago State 62
Evansville 66 Southeast Missouri State 63 — OT
Saint Louis 78 Indiana State 59
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 79 Appalachian State 38
Auburn 80 Texas Southern 63
Texas A&M 69 SE Louisiana 52
Alabama 83 Furman 80
Summit League
Oral Roberts 96 Bacone 65