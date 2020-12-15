Kansas State Wildcats

(KMAland) -- Kansas State handled Iowa State in regional men’s college basketball action on Tuesday.

Iowa State (1-3, 0-1) & Kansas State (3-4, 1-0): DaJuan Gordon had 15 points with 11 rebounds, and Kansas State beat Iowa State, 74-65, in a Big 12 opener for both teams. Davion Bradford added 14 points, and Rudi Williams and Carlton Linguard scored 10 apiece. Rasir Bolton topped Iowa State with 19 points and seven assists, and Tyler Harris and Xavier Foster posted 10 points each.

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/15) 

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 74 Iowa State 65

Big Ten Conference 

Wisconsin 77 Loyola Chicago 63

Illinois 92 Minnesota 65

Northwestern 100 Quincy 48

Missouri Valley Conference 

Illinois State 91 Chicago State 62

Evansville 66 Southeast Missouri State 63 — OT

Saint Louis 78 Indiana State 59

Southeastern Conference 

Tennessee 79 Appalachian State 38

Auburn 80 Texas Southern 63

Texas A&M 69 SE Louisiana 52

Alabama 83 Furman 80

Summit League 

Oral Roberts 96 Bacone 65

