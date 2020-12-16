Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- Omaha was routed in Colorado on Wednesday in regional men's college basketball action.

Omaha (2-6): Omaha started slow in a 91-49 loss to Colorado (4-1). La’Mel Robinson had 11 points for the Mavericks in the defeat. Jadin Booth added eight points.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/16) 

Big 12 Conference 

Texas 79 Sam Houston State 63

TCU 77 Oklahoma State 76

Oklahoma 79 Oral Roberts 65

Big Ten Conference 

Purdue 67 Ohio State 60

Big East Conference 

Villanova 85 Butler 66

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 73 William Jewell 64

Southeastern Conference 

Richmond 78 Vanderbilt 67

Mississippi State 81 Central Arkansas 65

Ole Miss 70 Middle Tennessee 51

Summit League 

Colorado 91 Omaha 49

Oklahoma 79 Oral Roberts 65

Northern Colorado Denver

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.