(KMAland) -- Omaha was routed in Colorado on Wednesday in regional men's college basketball action.
Omaha (2-6): Omaha started slow in a 91-49 loss to Colorado (4-1). La’Mel Robinson had 11 points for the Mavericks in the defeat. Jadin Booth added eight points.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/16)
Big 12 Conference
Texas 79 Sam Houston State 63
TCU 77 Oklahoma State 76
Oklahoma 79 Oral Roberts 65
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 67 Ohio State 60
Big East Conference
Villanova 85 Butler 66
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 73 William Jewell 64
Southeastern Conference
Richmond 78 Vanderbilt 67
Mississippi State 81 Central Arkansas 65
Ole Miss 70 Middle Tennessee 51
Summit League
Colorado 91 Omaha 49
