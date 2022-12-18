(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State had their win streak snapped while UNI, K-State, Missouri and Kansas were also winners in regional men’s basketball on Saturday.
Northern Iowa (4-7): Bowen Born poured in 27 points in an 83-66 win over Towson (8-4). Born hit a trio of treys and went 12/13 from the free throw line while passing out eight assists. Cole Henry pitched in 15 points, Tytan Anderson added 14 points and nine rebounds and Landon Wolf scored 11 points.
Drake (8-3): Drake lost 83-75 to Saint Louis (8-4) Tucker DeVries scored 15 points for the Bulldogs in the loss. D.J. Wilkins and Garrett Sturtz also played well with 11 points.
Kansas State (10-1) & Nebraska (6-6): Keyontae Johnson had 23 points for K-State in a 71-56 win over Nebraska. Johnson added 11 rebounds and four steals, and Naekwon Tomlin also scored 15 points. Wihelm Breidenbach led a tough night for Nebraska on offense with 13 points.
Northwest Missouri State (10-1, 4-1): Northwest Missouri State had their 21-game win steak snapped by Emporia State (9-1, 3-1) in a 74-65 loss. Bennett Stirtz had 24 points while Luke Waters put in 13 for the bearcats in the loss.
Missouri (10-1): Missouri won a 68-66 battle with UCF (8-3) at the Orange Bowl Classic. DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Tigers, finishing with 16 points on the day. Nick Honor also had 17 points, and D’Moi Hodge put in 15 for Mizzou.
Kansas (10-1): No. 8 Kansas rolled to an 84-62 win over No. 14 Indiana (8-3). Gradey Dick had 20 points, six rebounds and five steals, and K.J. Adams, Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar Jr. had 11 points apiece. McCullar Jr. also grabbed 11 boards and five steals.