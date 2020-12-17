(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton and Kansas were all winners in regional men’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Nebraska (4-3): Dalano Banton posted the second triple-double in Nebraska history with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Nebraska rolled Doane, 110-64. Teddy Allen had a game-high 16 points, Yvan Ouedraogo finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds and Trevor Lakes and Kobe Webster had 12 points each.
Creighton (5-2, 1-1): Creighton bounced back with a 94-76 win over St. John’s (5-4, 0-3). Marcus Zegarowski hit six 3s and scored 20 points with five assists. Denzel Mahoney added 16 points, Ryan Kalkbrenner posted 15 and Christian Bishop had 11 points with 10 rebounds. Damien Jefferson also had 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Omaha (2-7): Omaha dropped an 82-78 decision to Wyoming (6-1). Wanjang Tut had a big game for the Mavericks with 27 points, nine rebounds and four blocks while Matt Pile added 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Ayo Akinwole pitched in 14 points of his own.
Kansas (7-1, 1-0): Kansas nabbed a low-scoring 58-57 win over Texas Tech (6-2, 0-1) in Big 12 Conference play. Ochai Agbaji found the offense with 23 points while Marcus Garrett added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 58 Texas Tech 57
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 110 Doane 64
Big East Conference
Creighton 94 St. John’s 76
Seton Hall 70 Marquette 63
Missouri Valley Conference
Southern Illinois 85 North Dakota 64
Valparaiso 89 Purdue Northwest 71
Bradley 83 Jackson State 60
Summit League
Wyoming 82 Omaha 78
