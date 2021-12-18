(KMAland) -- Iowa, UNI, Missouri and Kansas all picked up wins in regional men’s college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (11-1, 5-0): The Bearcats rolled to a 101-63 win over Missouri Western (8-5, 4-1). Trevor Hudgins had a big game with 36 points while Luke Waters (18 points), Diego Bernard (14 points) and Wes Dreamer (10 points) all had double figure points.
Iowa (8-3): Keegan Murray scored 35 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Iowa rolled to a 94-75 win over Utah State (8-4). Kris Murray chipped in 17 points of his own, and Patrick McCaffery (12 points, 6 rebounds) and Jordan Bohannon (11 points) also hit double figures for the Hawkeyes.
Northern Iowa (4-5): Northern Iowa nabbed a 75-60 win over Marshall (7-5). AJ Green poured in 29 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Panthers in the win. Nate Heise and Cole Henry added 12 points each with Henry tallying seven rebounds and four assists.
Missouri (6-5): Kobe Brown tallied 27 points and grabbed six rebounds as Missouri was an 83-75 winner over Utah (7-4). Amari Davis pitched in 17 points off the bench while Javon Pickett chipped in 12 and Ronnie DeGray finished with 10 to go with seven rebounds.
Kansas (9-1): Kansas held off a strong fight from Stephen F. Austin (8-4) in an 80-72 win. Christian Braun had 21 points and six rebounds, and Ochai Agbaji pitched in 18 points and five boards of his own in the victory. Remy Martin added 15 points, and Jalen Wilson pitched in 10 points off the bench for the Jayhawks.