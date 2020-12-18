Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Iowa State fell to West Virginia while Drake moved to 7-0 with a win over South Dakota in regional men’s college basketball action on Friday.

Iowa State (1-4, 0-2): Iowa State battled tough with West Virginia (7-1, 1-0) before ultimately losing, 70-65. Rasir Bolton had 25 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Cyclones. Jalen Coleman-Lands added 11 points and five boards.

Drake (7-0): Roman Penn put in 25 points and added five assists for Drake in a 75-57 win over South Dakota (1-6). Tremell Murphy added 15 points, and DJ Wilkins and Shanquan Hemphill scored 12 apiece for the Bulldogs.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/18) 

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 70 Iowa State 65

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 75 South Dakota 57

Southern Illinois 62 North Dakota 50

Richmond 75 Loyola Chicago 73

Southeastern Conference 

Tennessee 103 Tennessee Tech 49

Summit League 

Southern Illinois 62 North Dakota 50

Drake 75 South Dakota 57

