(KMAland) -- Iowa State fell to West Virginia while Drake moved to 7-0 with a win over South Dakota in regional men’s college basketball action on Friday.
Iowa State (1-4, 0-2): Iowa State battled tough with West Virginia (7-1, 1-0) before ultimately losing, 70-65. Rasir Bolton had 25 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Cyclones. Jalen Coleman-Lands added 11 points and five boards.
Drake (7-0): Roman Penn put in 25 points and added five assists for Drake in a 75-57 win over South Dakota (1-6). Tremell Murphy added 15 points, and DJ Wilkins and Shanquan Hemphill scored 12 apiece for the Bulldogs.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/18)
Big 12 Conference
Missouri Valley Conference
Southern Illinois 62 North Dakota 50
Richmond 75 Loyola Chicago 73
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 103 Tennessee Tech 49
Summit League
