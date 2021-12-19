(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Drake had little trouble while Kansas State edged Nebraska in Sunday's men's college basketball action.
Iowa State (11-0): Iowa State scored 52 second-half points in a 77-54 win over Southeast Louisiana. Caleb Grill came off the bench to post a team-high 20 points and snagged five rebounds. Izaiah Brockington had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds while Aljaz Kunc had 13 points in the win. Tyrese Hunter passed out six assists.
Kansas State (7-3) & Nebraska (5-7): Kansas State held off Nebraska for a 67-58 win. Nijel Pack paced the Wildcats with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Ismael Massoud added 10 points and Kaosi Ezeagu scored nine points and snagged nine rebounds.
Alonzo Verge Jr led Nebraska with 21 points while Bryce McGowens added 14.
Drake (8-4): Drake cruised to an 80-54 win over UT-Martin. Five Bulldogs cracked double figures: Okay Djamgouz (15 points), Tucker Devries (15 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds), Darnell Brodie (12 points, 5 rebounds), Shandquan Hemphill (10 points) and Ayo Akinwole (10 points, 5 assists). Garrett Sturtz led Drake's rebounding efforts with nine boards.