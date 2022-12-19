(KMAland) -- Omaha and Kansas City both kicked off their Summit League slates with victories on Monday.
Omaha (5-8, 0-1): Omaha nabbed an 83-66 win over Denver in their Summit League opener. Luke Jungers had 20 points while JJ White (18 points, eight assists, four rebounds) and Frankie Fidler (16 points, seven assists and five rebounds) also had stout performances.
Kansas City (5-9, 1-0): The Roos opened up Summit League play with a 62-45 win over South Dakota (5-8, 0-1). RayQuawndis Mitchell dropped 28 points off five 3-pointers while Shemarri Allen contributed 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. David Allen Mukeba Jr had six points and eight rebounds.