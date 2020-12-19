UMKC Roos
(KMAland) -- UMKC won a doubleheader while Iowa and K-State both lost in men’s regional college basketball action on Saturday.

Iowa (6-1): Luka Garza had 30 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Iowa in a 99-88 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga (4-0). Joe Wieskamp had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Joe Toussaint (14 points) and Jack Nunge (10 points, 8 rebounds) also scored in double figures for the Hawkeyes.

Kansas State (3-5, 1-1): Antonio Gordon had 23 points for K-State in a 100-69 loss to Baylor (5-0, 1-0). Selton Miguel had 14 points in the defeat.

UMKC (4-5): Josiah Allick had 24 points and eight rebounds in the opening game of a doubleheader while Jacob Johnson added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Caden Boser had 12 points and D’Anthony Pennington and Franck Kamgain scored 11 each in the 98-42 win. Allick aded 20 points and 13 rebounds in a 95-36 game two win. D’Anthony Pennington had 17 points for the Roos in the victory.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/19)

Big 12 Conference

Baylor 100 Kansas State 69

Oklahoma 84 Houston Baptist 65

Big Ten Conference 

Gonzaga 99 Iowa 88

Wisconsin 85 Louisville 48

Indiana 68 Butler 60

Purdue 88 Notre Dame 78

Ohio State 77 UCLA 70

Big East Conference 

Indiana 68 Butler 60

Villanova Saint Joseph’s

Missouri Valley Conference 

Indiana State 67 Ball State 57

Toledo 71 Valparaiso 57

Missouri State Northwestern State

Miami Ohio Bradley

Southeastern Conference 

Auburn 77 Troy 41

North Carolina 75 Kentucky 63

Western Kentucky 73 Alabama 71

Dayton 65 Ole Miss 62

Cincinnati Georgia

Radford Vanderbilt

Summit League 

UMKC 98 Kansas Christian 42

UMKC 95 Kansas Christian 36

Texas State 70 Denver 68

