(KMAland) -- UMKC won a doubleheader while Iowa and K-State both lost in men’s regional college basketball action on Saturday.
Iowa (6-1): Luka Garza had 30 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Iowa in a 99-88 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga (4-0). Joe Wieskamp had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Joe Toussaint (14 points) and Jack Nunge (10 points, 8 rebounds) also scored in double figures for the Hawkeyes.
Kansas State (3-5, 1-1): Antonio Gordon had 23 points for K-State in a 100-69 loss to Baylor (5-0, 1-0). Selton Miguel had 14 points in the defeat.
UMKC (4-5): Josiah Allick had 24 points and eight rebounds in the opening game of a doubleheader while Jacob Johnson added 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Caden Boser had 12 points and D’Anthony Pennington and Franck Kamgain scored 11 each in the 98-42 win. Allick aded 20 points and 13 rebounds in a 95-36 game two win. D’Anthony Pennington had 17 points for the Roos in the victory.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/19)
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 100 Kansas State 69
Oklahoma 84 Houston Baptist 65
Big Ten Conference
Gonzaga 99 Iowa 88
Wisconsin 85 Louisville 48
Indiana 68 Butler 60
Purdue 88 Notre Dame 78
Ohio State 77 UCLA 70
Big East Conference
Indiana 68 Butler 60
Villanova Saint Joseph’s
Missouri Valley Conference
Indiana State 67 Ball State 57
Toledo 71 Valparaiso 57
Missouri State Northwestern State
Miami Ohio Bradley
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 77 Troy 41
North Carolina 75 Kentucky 63
Western Kentucky 73 Alabama 71
Dayton 65 Ole Miss 62
Cincinnati Georgia
Radford Vanderbilt
Summit League
UMKC 98 Kansas Christian 42
UMKC 95 Kansas Christian 36
Texas State 70 Denver 68