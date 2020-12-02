(KMAland) -- Iowa State lost to South Dakota State, and Missouri upset No. 21 Oregon in regional men’s college basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa State (1-1): Iowa State fell 71-68 to South Dakota State (2-2). Solomon Young had 24 points and five rebounds for the Cyclones while Javan Johnson added 13 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three blocks. Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 12 points, and Rasir Bolton finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Missouri (2-0): Missouri upset No. 21 Oregon by an 83-75 score on Wednesday. Xavier Pinson had 22 points to lead the Tigers while Mark Smith pitched in 15 points and Javon Pickett had 13. Dru Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon added 11 points each.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
South Dakota State 71 Iowa State 68
Gonzaga 87 West Virginia 82
Texas 69 North Carolina 67
Illinois Baylor
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 77 Morehead State 44
Penn State 72 VCU 69
Michigan 84 Ball State 65
Indiana 79 Stanford 63
Northwestern 92 Pine Bluff 49
Baylor Illinois
Big East Conference
Xavier 79 Tennessee Tech 48
Rhode Island 76 Seton Hall 63
BYU 74 St. John’s 68
Alabama 88 Providence 71
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 177 Greenville 108
Southern Illinois 87 Southeast Missouri State 79
UT Martin 93 Evansville 87 — 2 OT
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 83 Oregon 75
Georgia 84 North Georgia 62
Texas A&M 73 Tarleton 66
Florida 76 Army 69
Alabama 88 Providence 71
Arkansas 72 UT Arlington 60
Summit League
South Dakota State 71 Iowa State 68
Wichita State 85 Oral Roberts 80
Dixie State 74 North Dakota 73