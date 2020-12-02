Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Iowa State lost to South Dakota State, and Missouri upset No. 21 Oregon in regional men’s college basketball action on Wednesday. 

Iowa State (1-1): Iowa State fell 71-68 to South Dakota State (2-2). Solomon Young had 24 points and five rebounds for the Cyclones while Javan Johnson added 13 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three blocks. Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 12 points, and Rasir Bolton finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Missouri (2-0): Missouri upset No. 21 Oregon by an 83-75 score on Wednesday. Xavier Pinson had 22 points to lead the Tigers while Mark Smith pitched in 15 points and Javon Pickett had 13. Dru Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon added 11 points each.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference  

South Dakota State 71 Iowa State 68

Gonzaga 87 West Virginia 82

Texas 69 North Carolina 67

Big Ten Conference 

Ohio State 77 Morehead State 44

Penn State 72 VCU 69

Michigan 84 Ball State 65

Indiana 79 Stanford 63

Northwestern 92 Pine Bluff 49

Big East Conference 

Xavier 79 Tennessee Tech 48

Rhode Island 76 Seton Hall 63

BYU 74 St. John’s 68

Alabama 88 Providence 71

Missouri Valley Conference 

Illinois State 177 Greenville 108

Southern Illinois 87 Southeast Missouri State 79

UT Martin 93 Evansville 87 — 2 OT

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 83 Oregon 75

Georgia 84 North Georgia 62

Texas A&M 73 Tarleton 66

Florida 76 Army 69

Arkansas 72 UT Arlington 60

Summit League 

Wichita State 85 Oral Roberts 80

Dixie State 74 North Dakota 73

