(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Drake won their conference openers while Missouri fell to Liberty in men’s regional college basketball on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (7-1, 1-0): Northwest Missouri State opened the MIAA season with an 86-74 win over Northeastern State. Trevor Hudgins had six 3-pointers and 26 points, and Wes Dreamer (16 points, 7 rebounds), Diego Bernard (14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) and Luke Waters (11 points, 6 rebounds) also scored in double figures.
Drake (4-3, 1-0): Drake won their Missouri Valley Conference opener, 73-66, over Valparaiso (3-5, 0-1). Darnell Brodie had 14 points and six rebounds, DJ Wilkins and Tucker DeVries added 11 points apiece and Tremell Murphy put in 10 for the Bulldogs.
Missouri (4-4): Missouri struggled to a 66-45 loss to Liberty (4-3). Kobe Brown had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Tigers in the loss. Amari Davis added 13 points of his own.