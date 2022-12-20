(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Drake were both winners in Lincoln on Tuesday in regional men’s college basketball.
Nebraska (7-6): Nebraska took a 75-65 win over Queens (9-3), getting a game-high 16 points from Sam Griesel. Derrick Walker Jr. pitched in 13 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Juwan Gary added 11 points and seven boards. Emmanuel Bandoumel also scored in double figures with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Drake (9-3): Drake handed Mississippi State (11-1) their first loss of the season with a 58-52 victory. Roman Penn had 19 points, three boards and three assists, and Tucker DeVries pitched in 15 points with five rebounds. Sardaar Calhoun also reached double figures with 17 points off the bench behind five 3-pointers.