(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Creighton and Drake were all victorious in regional men’s college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa State (2-4): Solomon Young had 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in a 60-45 win for Iowa State over Jackson State (0-5). Jalen Coleman-Lands added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cyclones.
Creighton (6-2, 2-1): Five players reached double figures for Creighton in a 76-74 overtime win over Connecticut (3-1, 0-1). Christian Bishop had a team-high 19 points while Mitch Ballock (13 points), Marcus Zegarowski (11), Denzel Mahoney (10 points, 13 rebounds) and Damien Jefferson (10) also scored in double figures.
Drake (8-0): Drake rolled to another win, 111-67, over Chicago State (0-9). Shanquan Hemphill had 21 points while DJ Wilkins and Darnell Brodie scored 14 apiece. Roman Penn added 12 points and seven assists, and Jonah Jackson put in 11 off the bench for the Bulldogs.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (12/20)
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 60 Jackson State 45
Texas 77 Oklahoma State 74
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 91 Illinois 88
Northwestern 79 Michigan State 65
Minnesota 90 Saint Louis 82
Big East Conference
Creighton 76 UConn 74 — OT
Xavier 91 Marquette 88
Providence 80 Seton Hall 77 -- OT
St. John's 94 Georgetown 83
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 111 Chicago State 67
Southeastern Conference
Arkansas 87 Oral Roberts 76
Summit League
South Dakota 84 Mount Marty 44
Western Illinois 81 UT Martin 63