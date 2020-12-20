College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Creighton and Drake were all victorious in regional men’s college basketball action on Sunday.

Iowa State (2-4): Solomon Young had 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in a 60-45 win for Iowa State over Jackson State (0-5). Jalen Coleman-Lands added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cyclones. 

Creighton (6-2, 2-1): Five players reached double figures for Creighton in a 76-74 overtime win over Connecticut (3-1, 0-1). Christian Bishop had a team-high 19 points while Mitch Ballock (13 points), Marcus Zegarowski (11), Denzel Mahoney (10 points, 13 rebounds) and Damien Jefferson (10) also scored in double figures.

Drake (8-0): Drake rolled to another win, 111-67, over Chicago State (0-9). Shanquan Hemphill had 21 points while DJ Wilkins and Darnell Brodie scored 14 apiece. Roman Penn added 12 points and seven assists, and Jonah Jackson put in 11 off the bench for the Bulldogs.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (12/20)

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 60 Jackson State 45

Texas 77 Oklahoma State 74

Big Ten Conference 

Rutgers 91 Illinois 88

Northwestern 79 Michigan State 65

Minnesota 90 Saint Louis 82

Big East Conference 

Creighton 76 UConn 74 — OT

Xavier 91 Marquette 88

Providence 80 Seton Hall 77 -- OT

St. John's 94 Georgetown 83

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 111 Chicago State 67

Southeastern Conference 

Arkansas 87 Oral Roberts 76

Summit League 

Arkansas 87 Oral Roberts 76

South Dakota 84 Mount Marty 44

Western Illinois 81 UT Martin 63

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.