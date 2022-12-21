(KMAland) -- Iowa took a historic upset loss, and Drake, UNI and K-State were winners in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Iowa (8-4): Iowa dropped a shocker to Eastern Illinois (4-9), 92-83, as a 31.5-point favorite to make for one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history. Filip Rebraca scored 24 points with eight rebounds and five steals for the Hawkeyes while Payton Sandfort added 18 points. Tony Perkins put in 15 points, and Patrick McCaffery had 12 points with 13 rebounds.
Drake (10-3): Drake rolled to a 124-48 win over St. Ambrose. Tucker DeVries scored 21 points with 11 rebounds while Okay Djamgouz also had 21 points for a Bulldogs offense that shot 62.8% from the field and made 18 3-pointers. Nate Ferguson chipped in 17 points and nine rebounds, Roman Penn scored 12 points with four assists and Eric Northweather finished with 11 points, five boards and four assists.
Northern Iowa (5-7): Northern Iowa snuck past St. Bonaventure (6-7) for a 62-52 win. Tytan Anderson led the scoring for the Panthers with 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Bowen Born dropped in 14 points.
Kansas State (11-1): Kansas State moved to 7-0 at home with a 73-65 win over Radford (6-7). Naekwon Tomlin scored 26 points with nine rebounds to lead the offense while Keyontae Johnson added 16 points and seven boards. Markquis Nowell posted 10 points and 11 assists, and Desi Sills finished with 10 points.