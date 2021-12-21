(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa and Kansas State were all double digit winners in men’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Iowa State (12-0): Iowa State rolled to a 79-48 win over Chicago State (4-8). Izaiah Brockington had 20 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for the Cyclones while Tristan Enaruna pitched in 19 points and 10 boards. Caleb Grill came off the bench to score 11 points.
Iowa (9-3): Iowa rolled to a 93-62 win over Southeastern Louisiana (4-9). Keegan Murray had a big night with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Patrick McCaffery added 16 points for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon hit four 3s and tallied 13 points, and Payton Sandfort had 10 points off the bench in the win.
Kansas State (8-3): Kansas State took a 74-59 win over McNeese State (3-9). Markquis Nowell had 18 points, 10 assists and four rebounds, and Nijel Pack pitched in 18 points and five boards for the Wildcats. Selton Miguel had 17 points off the bench for K-State.