(KMAland) -- Kansas State rolled to a win over Jacksonville in men’s regional college basketball action on Monday.
Kansas State (4-5): Nijel Pack had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for Kansas State in a 70-46 win over Jacksonville (6-4). DaJuan Gordon added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Mike McGuirl pitched in 12 points and seven assists for the Wildcats.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/21)
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 70 Jacksonville 46
Baylor 99 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42
Big East Conference
Southern Illinois 76 Butler 73
Missouri Valley Conference
Belmont 72 Evansville 63
Southern Illinois 76 Butler 73
Missouri State 85 Little Rock 77
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 102 Saint Joseph’s 66
Texas A&M 70 Wofford 52
Mississippi State 87 Mississippi Valley State 48