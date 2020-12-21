Kansas State Wildcats

(KMAland) -- Kansas State rolled to a win over Jacksonville in men’s regional college basketball action on Monday.

Kansas State (4-5): Nijel Pack had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for Kansas State in a 70-46 win over Jacksonville (6-4). DaJuan Gordon added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Mike McGuirl pitched in 12 points and seven assists for the Wildcats.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/21) 

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 70 Jacksonville 46

Baylor 99 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42

Big East Conference 

Southern Illinois 76 Butler 73

Missouri Valley Conference 

Belmont 72 Evansville 63

Missouri State 85 Little Rock 77

Southeastern Conference 

Tennessee 102 Saint Joseph’s 66

Texas A&M 70 Wofford 52

Mississippi State 87 Mississippi Valley State 48

