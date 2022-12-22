(KMAland) -- Creighton snapped their six-game skid, Missouri rolled Illinois & Kansas held off Harvard in regional men’s college basketball on Thursday.
Creighton (7-6, 1-1): Creighton rolled to a 78-56 win over Butler (8-5, 0-2) to snap their six-game losing skid. Ryan Kalkbrenner returned from illness and finished with 19 points while Baylor Scheierman added 14 points, eight boards, four assists, three steals and three blocks. Arthur Kaluma pitched in 12 points, and Ryan Nembhard had 11 points.
Missouri (11-1): Missouri rolled to a 93-71 win over No. 16 Illinois (8-4) in the annual Braggin’ Rights Game. Kobe Brown had 31 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals in a brilliant performance while D’Moi Hodge added 20 points and four steals of his own. DeAndre Gholston pitched in 15 points, and Ronnie DeGray III went for 10 points.
Kansas (11-1): Kansas held off Harvard (8-5) for a 68-54 win. Jalen Wilson scored 21 points to surpass 1,000 for his career. Kevin McCullar added 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Gradey Dick pitched in 11 points and seven boards. KJ Adams tallied 10 points of his own, grabbing seven rebounds and four steals.