(KMAland) -- Iowa, Drake and Missouri were winners while Nebraska dropped one to Wisconsin on Tuesday in men's regional college basketball action.
Nebraska (4-4, 0-1): Wisconsin (7-1, 1-0) outscored Nebraska 42-29 in the second half on their way to a 67-53 win. Dalano Banton had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Huskers while Teddy Allen had 11 points and Trey McGowens scored 10.
Iowa (7-1, 1-0): Iowa won their Big Ten Conference opener over Purdue (6-3, 1-1), 70-55. Luka Garza scored 22 points and added nine rebounds while Joe Wieskamp pitched in 17 points and nine boards.
Drake (9-0): Shanquan Hemphill scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and four steals for Drake in an 88-55 win over North Dakota (1-8). Tremell Murphy (13 points), Roman Penn (10 points) and Garrett Sturtz (10 points) also hit for double digits.
Missouri (6-0): An and-1 tip-in by Jeremiah Tilmon with one second left lifted Missouri to a 54-53 win our Bradley (6-3). Xavier Pinson scored 15 points and Tilmon had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.
Kansas (8-1, 2-0): Kansas used a big second half to take a 79-65 win over West Virginia (7-2, 1-1). Christian Braun hit six 3s and scored 22 points to lead the Jayhawks, which had 16 triples as a team. Jalen Wilson added 17 points and seven rebounds, Marcus Garrett chipped in 15 points, Ochai Agbaji had 11 and David McCormack finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/22)
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 79 West Virginia 65
Texas Tech 69 Oklahoma 67
TCU 89 North Dakota State 82
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 67 Nebraska 53
Iowa 70 Purdue 55
Maryland 84 La Salle 71
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 88 North Dakota 55
Missouri 54 Bradley 53
Loyola Chicago 92 St. Francis ILL 55
Indiana State 72 Southeast Missouri State 66
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 54 Bradley 53
Auburn 67 Appalachian State 53
Arkansas 85 Abilene Christian 72
Ole Miss 90 UT Martin 43
Davidson 85 Vanderbilt 65
Georgia 76 Northeastern 58
Alabama 85 East Tennessee State 69
Summit League
Northern Arizona 68 Denver 65
Drake 88 North Dakota 55
TCU 89 North Dakota State 82