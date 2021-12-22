(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Omaha were rare winners while Missouri fell to Illinois in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Nebraska (6-7): Nebraska hit a season-best 15 3-pointers in an 88-74 win over Kennesaw State (4-8). Keisei Tominaga had four of them and scored 18 points while Alonzo Verge added 16 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. Bryce McGowens and Derrick Walker pitched in 11 points each.
Omaha (2-11, 1-1): Omaha ended an 11-game losing skid with an 84-78 win over Western Illinois (10-3, 1-1). Felix Lemetti had 21 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler went 10-for-10 from the free throw line and added 19 points, and Darrius Hughes pitched in 12 points off the bench. Nick Ferrarini also scored 10 points in reserve action.
Missouri (6-6): Missouri lost Braggin’ Rights to Illinois (9-3), 88-63. Jarron Coleman was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 16 points while Kobe Brown had 13 with seven rebounds and Trevon Brazile pitched in 11 with six blocks and five boards.