(KMAland) -- Creighton knocked off Xavier while UMKC lost to Saint Louis in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Creighton (7-2, 3-1): Creighton came back from an early 13-point deficit to beat Xavier (8-1, 1-1), 66-61.Denzel Mahoney and Antwann Jones scored 13 points each for the Bluejays while Marcus Zegarowski and Christian Bishop finished with 10 apiece.
UMKC (4-5): Brandon McKissic scored 18 points for UMKC in a 62-46 loss to Saint Louis (7-1). McKissic also added five rebounds and five assists and Josiah Allick had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Roos.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/23)
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 80 Rutgers 68
Illinois 98 Penn State 81
Northwestern Indiana
Big East Conference
Creighton 66 Xavier 61
Villanova 85 Marquette 68
Seton Hall 78 Georgetown 67
Butler 70 Providence 64
DePaul Western Illinois
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 80 South Carolina Upstate 60
Summit League
Saint Louis 62 UMKC 46
