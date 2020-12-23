Creighton Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton knocked off Xavier while UMKC lost to Saint Louis in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday. 

Creighton (7-2, 3-1): Creighton came back from an early 13-point deficit to beat Xavier (8-1, 1-1), 66-61.Denzel Mahoney and Antwann Jones scored 13 points each for the Bluejays while Marcus Zegarowski and Christian Bishop finished with 10 apiece.

UMKC (4-5): Brandon McKissic scored 18 points for UMKC in a 62-46 loss to Saint Louis (7-1). McKissic also added five rebounds and five assists and Josiah Allick had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Roos.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/23) 

Big Ten Conference 

Ohio State 80 Rutgers 68

Illinois 98 Penn State 81

Northwestern Indiana

Big East Conference 

Creighton 66 Xavier 61

Villanova 85 Marquette 68

Seton Hall 78 Georgetown 67

Butler 70 Providence 64

DePaul Western Illinois 

Southeastern Conference 

Tennessee 80 South Carolina Upstate 60

Summit League 

Saint Louis 62 UMKC 46

DePaul Western Illinois 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.