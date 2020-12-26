(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Iowa both lost Big Ten Conference matchups on Christmas Day.
Nebraska (4-5, 0-2): Michigan (7-0, 2-0) pulled away from the Huskers for an 80-69 win. Teddy Allen scored 21 of his 25 points in the first half and led the Nebraska in scoring. Dalano Banton added 17 points and five rebounds, and Trey McGowens finished with 15 points.
Iowa (7-2, 1-1): Minnesota’s Marcus Carr hit a game-tying 3 late in regulation to force overtime, and the Gophers (8-1, 1-1) won a 102-95 overtime battle with Iowa. Luka Garza had 32 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes. CJ Fredrick added 23 points, and Joe Wieskamp put in 14 with nine boards.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/25)
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 102 Iowa 95 — OT
Michigan 80 Nebraska 69
Wisconsin 85 Michigan State 76
Purdue 73 Maryland 70