(KMAland) -- Drake moved to 10-0 while Northern Iowa lost their MVC opener on Sunday in regional college basketball action.
Drake (10-0, 1-0): Drake rolled to an 81-63 win over Indiana State (3-3, 0-1). DJ Wilkins had 22 points on 5/7 from 3 to lead the Bulldogs. Shanquan Hemphill chipped in 16 points, and Tremell Murphy and Roman Penn added 10 points apiece.
Northern Iowa (1-5, 0-1): Northern Iowa opened their Missouri Valley Conference season with a 79-59 loss to Missouri State (4-0, 1-0). Trae Berhow scored 18 points to lead the way for the Panthers in the defeat.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/27)
Big East Conference
Providence 95 DePaul 90 — 2 OT
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 81 Indiana State 63
Missouri State 79 Northern Iowa 59
Southern Illinois 63 Evansville 57
Loyola Chicago 90 Illinois State 60
Southeastern Conference
Vanderbilt 87 Alcorn State 57