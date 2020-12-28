(KMAland) -- Drake and Northern Iowa were winners in men’s regional basketball action on Monday.
Drake (11-0, 2-0): Drake finished off a two-night sweep of Indiana State (3-4, 0-2) and remained undefeated with a 73-66 win. Roman Penn poured in 21 points and added six assists for the Bulldogs. Joseph Yesufu added 13 points off the bench while Shanquan Hemphill (12 points) and Darnell Brodie (10 points) also scored in double figures.
Northern Iowa (2-5, 1-1): The Panthers earned a split with Missouri State (4-1, 1-1), taking an 85-75 win. Austin Phyfe had a big night with 21 points to lead UNI. Nate Heise added 15 points while Noah Carter had 13, Trae Berhow put in 12 and Bowen Born had 11.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/28)
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 70 Wisconsin 64
Minnesota 81 Michigan State 56
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 73 Indiana State 66
Northern Iowa 85 Missouri State 75
Evansville 84 Southern Illinois 72
Loyola Chicago 86 Illinois State 55