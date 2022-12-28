(KMAland) -- Missouri turned some heads in a win over Kentucky while Northwest Missouri State rolled to a victory in men’s college basketball action Wednesday.
Northern Iowa (5-8, 1-2): Missouri State (6-7, 5-8) used a 40-29 first half in a 79-67 win over Northern Iowa. Bowen Born dropped 21 points off five 3-pointers while Tytan Anderson added 15 points and six rebounds. Michael Duax posted 10 points and five rebounds.
Missouri (12-1, 1-0): The Tigers opened SEC play with an impressive 89-75 win over No. 19 Kentucky (8-4, 0-1). Kobe Brown poured in 30 points and grabbed six rebounds while D’Moi Hodge posted 15 points. DeAndre Gholston and Sean East II each came off the bench for 12 points while Noah Carter added eight points and five rebounds.
Northwest Missouri State (11-1): The Bearcats had little trouble with Clarke in a 93-57 rout. Five Bearcats cracked double figures: Byron Alexander (17), Diego Bernard (16), Wes Dreamer (16), Bennett Stirtz (12) and Luke Waters (12). Bernard stuffed the stat sheet with eight rebounds and six assists while Alexander grabbed seven boards.