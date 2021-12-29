(KMAland) -- Trevor Hudgins and Keegan Murray had big nights to lead their respective teams to wins on Wednesday.
View the full regional college basketball rundown below.
Iowa (10-3): Keegan Murray's 29-point, 10-rebound output led Iowa to a 92-71 win over Western Illinois. The Hawkeyes scored 53 points in the first half and shot 54% from the field. Jordan Bohannon and Payton Sandfort posted 13 points each while Patrick McCaffery had 11.
Missouri (6-7): Kentucky had little trouble with Missouri in a 83-56 win. Amari Davis and Jarron Coleman came off the bench to post 10 points apiece for the Tigers. Coleman also had five rebounds.
Kansas (10-1): Kansas rolled past Nevada for a 88-61 win. Christian Braun led the way with 22 points and was one of four Jayhawks to reach double figures, along with Ochai Agbaji (16 points, 7 rebounds), Dajuan Harris. Jr. (14 points, 5 assists) and David McCormack (14 points, 6 rebounds).
Northwest Missouri State (12-1): The Bearcats ran their win streak to 10 in a row with an 85-59 victory over Saint Mary. Trevor Hudgins exploded it for 38 points behind a school-record 11 three-pointers. Diego Bernard and Byron Alexander added nine points apiece while Daniel Abreu posted eight. Wes Dreamer led the rebounding efforts with eight boards.