(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Northwestern and K-State edged Omaha in men’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.

Iowa (8-2, 2-1): Iowa handed Northwestern (6-2, 3-1) their first Big Ten loss in an 87-72 win. Jordan Bohannon hit six 3s and scored 24 points with five rebounds and five assists, and CJ Fredrick added 19 points. Luka Garza pitched in 18 points while Joe Wieskamp had 10 for the Hawkeyes.

Kansas State (5-5) & Omaha (2-8): Selton Miguel hit a go-ahead and game-winning 3-pointer with nine seconds left to lift K-State to a 60-58 win over Omaha. Miguel scored 11 points and was joined by Mike McGuirl (13 points, 6 assists) in double figures. Omaha’s Ayo Akinwole had 19 points, and Sam’i Roe finished with 12 for Omaha.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/29) 

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 60 Omaha 58

Baylor 93 Central Arkansas 56

West Virginia 73 Northeastern 51

Texas Tech 79 Incarnate Word 51

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 87 Northwestern 72

Rutgers 81 Purdue 76

Southeastern Conference 

LSU 77 Texas A&M 54

Alabama 82 Ole Miss 64

Summit League 

