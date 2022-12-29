(KMAland) -- Nebraska had little trouble with Iowa, Tony Osburn posted a career night in an Omaha loss, Drake held off Valparaiso and Kansas City lost in triple overtime Thursday night.
Nebraska (8-6, 1-2) & Iowa (8-5, 0-2): Nebraska started fast and never looked back in a 66-50 win. All five Nebraska starters reached double figures. Juwan Gary had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Huskers. C.J. Wilcher posted 13 points, Sam Griesel had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Derrick Walker and Emmanuel Bandoumel tallied 10 points apiece.
Omaha (5-9, 1-1): Oral Roberts (11-3, 2-0) edged Omaha in a 92-89 affair. Frankie Fidler had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Mound City alum Tony Osburn dropped a career-high 14 points in the defeat. Luke Jungers (16), Marquel Sutton (13), JJ White (11) and Akol Arop (11) also finished in double figures.
Drake (11-3, 2-1): Drake held off Valparaiso (6-8, 0-3) for a 68-63 win. Drake had four in double figures: Darnell Brodie (19 points, nine rebounds, Tucker DeVries (18 points, seven rebounds), Garrett Sturtz (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Roman Penn (10 points, five rebounds, five assists).
Kansas City (5-10, 1-1): Denver (9-5, 1-1) won an 85-83 triple-overtime thriller. The Roos forced overtime after a miraculous buzzer-beater from Shemarri Allen at the end of regulation. Allen finished with a game-high 34 points while Rayquawndis Mitchell had 14 points and Tyler Andrews dropped 12 points.