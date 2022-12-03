(KMAland) -- Bowen Born had a monster night in a Northern Iowa win while Drake, Kansas State and Northwest Missouri State also recorded victories Saturday.
Northern Iowa (3-4, 1-1): Bowen Born dropped 29 points in the Panthers’ 72-55 win over Evansville (2-8, 0-2). The Norwalk graduate buried five 3-pointers in UNI’s win. Tytan Anderson added 19 points and nine rebounds, and James Betz had eight points, four assists, three rebounds and two blocks.
Drake (7-1, 1-1): The Bulldogs were a 77-64 winner over Illinois-Chicago. Tucker DeVries dropped 25 points and grabbed six rebounds while Garrett Sturtz accounted for 13 points and four rebounds. Darnell Brodie scored seven points, hauled in five rebounds and passed out five assists. Sardaar Calhoun (14 points) and Conor Enright (nine points, three rebounds, three assists) came of the bench to post solid days.
Omaha (3-6): North Texas (6-2) rolled past Omaha, 75-45. Frankie Fidler totaled 14 points for the Mavericks while Akol Arop came off the bench for 12 points and four rebounds. Mound City graduate Tony Osburn added two points, two rebounds and a steal in the loss.
Kansas State (7-1): Kansas State held off Wichita State in a 55-50 battle. Keyontae Johnson had 17 points and five rebounds while Markquis Nowell scored 11 points, hauled in seven rebounds and managed three steals. Nae’Qwan Tomlin contributed 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Northwest Missouri State (8-0, 2-0): The Bearcats defeated Pittsburg State, 73-62. Bennett Stirtz had 18 points, five assists and four rebounds while Diego Bernard added 14 points and four rebounds. Daniel Abreu did his part with 10 points and four rebounds, and Isaiah Jackson added eight points, three assists and two steals.