(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled to another win, Drake beat Omaha and Kansas took down Washburn in regional men's college basketball action on Thursday.
Iowa (3-0): Iowa rolled to a 99-58 win over Western Illinois (0-1) behind 35 points and 10 rebounds from Luka Garza. Jack Nunge added 18 points off the bench while Joe Wieskamp pitched in 11 and Patrick McCaffery finished with 10.
Drake (3-0) & Omaha (1-4): DJ Wilkins had 19 points for Drake in an 87-66 win over Omaha. Shanquan Hemphill added 12 points, Roman Penn had 10 points and 10 assists and Darnell Brodie and Garrett Sturtz also had 10 points apiece. Omaha’s Matt Pile had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Ayo Akinwole (14 points) and Wanjang Tut (11) also hit double figures.
Kansas (3-1): David McCormack had 17 points and six rebounds for Kansas in an 89-54 win over Washburn. Ochai Agbaji had 16 points, Jalen Wilson put in 13 and Bryce Thompson finished with 11 for the Jayhawks.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/3)
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 89 Washburn 54
Oklahoma 105 UTSA 66
TCU 74 Northwestern State 68
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 99 Western Illinois 58
Big East Conference
UConn 61 USC 58
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 87 Omaha 66
Southeastern Conference
Florida Boston College
Summit League
Iowa 99 Western Illinois 58
Drake 87 Omaha 66