(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled to another win, Drake beat Omaha and Kansas took down Washburn in regional men's college basketball action on Thursday.

Iowa (3-0): Iowa rolled to a 99-58 win over Western Illinois (0-1) behind 35 points and 10 rebounds from Luka Garza. Jack Nunge added 18 points off the bench while Joe Wieskamp pitched in 11 and Patrick McCaffery finished with 10.

Drake (3-0) & Omaha (1-4): DJ Wilkins had 19 points for Drake in an 87-66 win over Omaha. Shanquan Hemphill added 12 points, Roman Penn had 10 points and 10 assists and Darnell Brodie and Garrett Sturtz also had 10 points apiece. Omaha’s Matt Pile had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Ayo Akinwole (14 points) and Wanjang Tut (11) also hit double figures.

Kansas (3-1): David McCormack had 17 points and six rebounds for Kansas in an 89-54 win over Washburn. Ochai Agbaji had 16 points, Jalen Wilson put in 13 and  Bryce Thompson finished with 11 for the Jayhawks.

