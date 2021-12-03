(KMAland) -- Iowa fell to Purdue while Kansas rolled over St. John’s in regional men’s college basketball action on Friday.
Iowa (7-1, 0-1): A late Iowa run fell short in a 77-70 loss to No. 2 Purdue (8-0, 1-0). The Hawkeyes, playing without Keegan Murray, got 15 points and five rebounds from Patrick McCaffery. Tony Perkins added 14 points off the bench, and Kris Murray had 12 points of his own in the loss.
Kansas (6-1): Kansas rolled to a 95-75 win over St. John’s in the Big 12/Big East Challenge. Christian Braun poured in 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals while Ochai Agbaji made five 3s and had 23 points with seven rebounds. David McCormack pitched in 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Remy Martin added 12 points and five assists.