(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Missouri suffered blowout losses in regional men’s college basketball action on Wednesday. 

Nebraska (4-6, 0-3): Nebraska struggled mightily in a 90-54 loss to Ohio State (8-2, 2-2). Teddy Allen was the lone Husker player in double figures with 13 points.

Missouri (6-1, 0-1): Missouri lost for the first time this season, falling 73-53 to Tennessee (7-0, 1-0) in their SEC opener. Xavier Pinson led the Tigers with 11 points in the loss.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/30) 

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 105 Alcorn State 76

TCU 66 Prairie View A&M 61

Big Ten Conference 

Ohio State 90 Nebraska 54

Indiana 87 Penn State 85 — OT

Big East Conference 

Providence 71 Butler 55

Seton Hall 85 Xavier 68

UConn 82 DePaul 61

Southeastern Conference 

Tennessee 73 Missouri 53

Mississippi State 83 Georgia 73

Arkansas 97 Auburn 85

Florida 91 Vanderbilt 72

