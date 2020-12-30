(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Missouri suffered blowout losses in regional men’s college basketball action on Wednesday.
Nebraska (4-6, 0-3): Nebraska struggled mightily in a 90-54 loss to Ohio State (8-2, 2-2). Teddy Allen was the lone Husker player in double figures with 13 points.
Missouri (6-1, 0-1): Missouri lost for the first time this season, falling 73-53 to Tennessee (7-0, 1-0) in their SEC opener. Xavier Pinson led the Tigers with 11 points in the loss.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/30)
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 105 Alcorn State 76
TCU 66 Prairie View A&M 61
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 90 Nebraska 54
Indiana 87 Penn State 85 — OT
Big East Conference
Providence 71 Butler 55
Seton Hall 85 Xavier 68
UConn 82 DePaul 61
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 73 Missouri 53
Mississippi State 83 Georgia 73
Arkansas 97 Auburn 85
Florida 91 Vanderbilt 72