(KMAland) -- Iowa State had a nice win over Baylor, Kansas City beat Omaha, Kansas held off Oklahoma State and Kansas State snagged another win on Saturday.
Iowa State (10-2, 1-0): Iowa State looked impressive in a 77-62 win over No. 12 Baylor (10-3, 0-1). Gabe Kalscheur had 23 points while Caleb Grill added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Jaren Holmes posted 10 points, and Tamin Lipsey stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, eight assists and five rebounds.
Northern Iowa (6-8, 2-2): Northern Iowa held off Illinois State (6-9, 1-3) for a 66-60 win. Bowen Born poured in 25 points while Tytan Anderson had 16 points and nine rebounds.
Kansas City (6-10, 2-1) & Omaha (5-10, 1-2): The Roos used a 47-32 second half for a 75-59 win. RayQuawndis Mitchell dropped 27 points while Shemarri Allen (17) and David Allen Mukeba Jr (11) also reached double figures. Marquel Sutton led Omaha with 18 points while Frankie Fidler totaled 10 points. Mound City alum Tony Osburn contributed five points.
Kansas (12-1, 8-5): The Jayhawks relied on a KJ Adams layup with three seconds left to beat Oklahoma State (8-5, 0-1) 69-67. Jalen Wilson dropped 20 points while Adams finished with 14 points. Gradey Dick had a solid outing with eight points and nine rebounds while Dajuan Harris Jr had six points and nine assists.
Kansas State (12-1, 1-0): The Wildcats were an 82-76 winner over West Virginia (10-3, 0-1). Markquis Nowell highlighted K-State’s efforts with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Keyontae Johnson (18 points), Abayomi Iyiola (14 points) and Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 11 points. Desi Sills had nine points.
Northwest Missouri State (12-1, 5-1): The Bearcats were a 79-58 victor over Northeastern State (6-4, 3-3). Diego Bernard led Northwest with 21 points while Wes Dreamer had 20 points and seven rebounds. Mitch Mascari and Bennett Stirtz had 10 points. Daniel Abreau added eight points.