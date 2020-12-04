NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Creighton and Northern Iowa were winners in regional college men’s basketball action on Friday.

Creighton (3-0): Creighton had six players in double figures in a dominant 93-58 win over Kennesaw State (2-2). Marcus Zegarowski and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points each for Creighton while Damien Jefferson added 13, Christian Bishop and Shereef Mitchell finished with 11 each and Mitch Ballock pitched in 10.

Northern Iowa (1-3): Northern Iowa picked up their first win of the season in a 98-53 win over St. Ambrose. Trae Berhow made his season debut with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Noah Carter finished with 17 points. Bowen Born pitched in 16, James Betz had 14 and Nate Heise scored 11.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/4) 

Big 12 Conference 

Texas Tech 80 Troy 46

Big Ten Conference 

Marquette 67 Wisconsin 65

Michigan State 83 Detroit Mercy 76

Purdue 68 Valparaiso 61

Minnesota 76 North Dakota 67

Maryland 90 Saint Peter’s 57

Big East Conference 

Creighton 93 Kennesaw State 58

Oregon 83 Seton Hall 70

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 98 St. Ambrose 53

South Dakota State 88 Bradley 84

Southeastern Conference 

Georgia 98 Jacksonville 65

Mississippi State 69 North Texas 63

Auburn 90 South Alabama 81

Summit League 

