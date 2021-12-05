Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State outslugged Creighton, Nebraska lost their Big Ten opener and Omaha also lost in regional men’s college basketball on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (8-1, 2-0): Northwest Missouri State handled Rogers State (5-2, 0-2) in MIAA play. Trevor Hudgins had 40 points on 13/21 shooting with 11/18 from 3. Daniel Abreu added 14 points and six rebounds.

Iowa State (8-0) & Creighton (7-2): Iowa State edged past Creighton, 64-58. Izaiah Brockington had 12 points and seven rebounds while Caleb Grill added a team-best 16 points for the Cyclones. Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins posted 25 points and five boards, and Ryan Nembhard chipped in 10 points. 

Nebraska (5-4, 0-1): Nebraska dropped their Big Ten opener, 68-55, to. Indiana (7-1, 1-0). The Huskers got 15 points, five boards and three assists from Alonzo Verge in the defeat.

Omaha (1-7): Omaha lost another matchup with Eastern Washington (4-4), 92-81. Nick Ferrarini had a big night off the bench with 23 points while Frankie Fidler and Darrius Hughes had 12 points each and Marco Smith finished with 11.

