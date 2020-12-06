Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- Omaha and Kansas were both tight winners while K-State took another L on Saturday in men's regional college basketball action.

Omaha (2-4): Omaha edged past SIU Edwardsville (2-3) with a 65-63 victory. Ayo Akinwole had 16 points and six rebounds, and Matt Pile scored 13 with 10 rebounds for the Mavericks in the win.

Kansas State (1-3): Mike McGuirl had 17 points for Kansas State, but it came in a  68-58 loss to UNLV (1-4).

Kansas (4-1): Kansas avoided an upset loss to North Dakota State (0-4), picking up a 65-61 win over the Bison. Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Ochai Agbaji scored 13 points of his own.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/5) 

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 65 North Dakota State 61

UNLV 68 Kansas State 58

Oklahoma State 84 Oakland 71

Big Ten Conference 

Northwestern 111 Chicago State 66

Big East Conference 

Providence 79 Fairleigh Dickinson 67

Missouri Valley Conference 

Murray State 76 Illinois State 65

Loyola Chicago 76 Lewis 48

Southeastern Conference 

Houston 77 South Carolina 67

Arkansas 86 Lipscomb 50

Summit League 

Omaha 65 SIU Edwardsville 63

