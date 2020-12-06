College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Nebraska had their games canceled, Drake beat St. Ambrose and Mizzou took down Wichita State in regional men’s college basketball action Sunday.

Iowa State (1-1): Iowa State’s scheduled Big East-Big 12 Battle game with DePaul was canceled du to COVID-19 issues within the DePaul program.

Nebraska (3-1): The Huskers’ scheduled game with Florida A&M was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Florida A&M program.

Drake (4-0): Jonah Jackson and Okay Djamgouz had 12 points each for Drake in a 97-53 win over St. Ambrose. Bryceson Burns (11 points), Joseph Yesufu (10) and Shanquan Hemphill (10) also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs.

Missouri (3-0): Mark Smith put in 19 points and grabbed six rebounds for Missouri in a 72-62 win over Wichita State (1-1). Dru Smith and Kobe Brown both added 14 points each.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big East-Big 12 Battle 

West Virginia 80 Georgetown 71

Villanova 68 Texas 64

Big 12 Conference

Texas Tech 81 Grambling 40

Oklahoma 82 TCU 78

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 79 Western Michigan 61

Michigan 80 UCF 58

Seton Hall 98 Penn State 92 — OT 

Big East Conference 

St. John’s 89 Stony Brook 66

Xavier 77 Cincinnati 69

Seton Hall 98 Penn State 92 — OT

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 97 St. Ambrose 53

Valparaiso 85 Judson College 45

Southern Illinois 102 Quincy 61

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 72 Wichita State 62

Georgia Tech 79 Kentucky 62

Florida 86 Stetson 40

Texas A&M 81 UT Rio Grande Valley 68

LSU 86 Louisiana Tech 55

Summit League 

UC Riverside 83 Denver 63

Central Michigan 79 Western Illinois 73

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.