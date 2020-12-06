(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Nebraska had their games canceled, Drake beat St. Ambrose and Mizzou took down Wichita State in regional men’s college basketball action Sunday.
Iowa State (1-1): Iowa State’s scheduled Big East-Big 12 Battle game with DePaul was canceled du to COVID-19 issues within the DePaul program.
Nebraska (3-1): The Huskers’ scheduled game with Florida A&M was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Florida A&M program.
Drake (4-0): Jonah Jackson and Okay Djamgouz had 12 points each for Drake in a 97-53 win over St. Ambrose. Bryceson Burns (11 points), Joseph Yesufu (10) and Shanquan Hemphill (10) also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs.
Missouri (3-0): Mark Smith put in 19 points and grabbed six rebounds for Missouri in a 72-62 win over Wichita State (1-1). Dru Smith and Kobe Brown both added 14 points each.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big East-Big 12 Battle
West Virginia 80 Georgetown 71
Villanova 68 Texas 64
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 81 Grambling 40
Oklahoma 82 TCU 78
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 79 Western Michigan 61
Michigan 80 UCF 58
Seton Hall 98 Penn State 92 — OT
Big East Conference
St. John’s 89 Stony Brook 66
Xavier 77 Cincinnati 69
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 97 St. Ambrose 53
Valparaiso 85 Judson College 45
Southern Illinois 102 Quincy 61
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 72 Wichita State 62
Georgia Tech 79 Kentucky 62
Florida 86 Stetson 40
Texas A&M 81 UT Rio Grande Valley 68
LSU 86 Louisiana Tech 55
Summit League
UC Riverside 83 Denver 63
Central Michigan 79 Western Illinois 73