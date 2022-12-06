(KMAland) -- K-State rolled to a win while Iowa, UNI and UMKC all lost in regional men’s college basketball action Tuesday.
Iowa (6-2): The Hawkeyes dropped a 74-62 meeting with Duke (9-2) at the Jimmy V Classic in New York City. Patrick McCaffery and Dasonte Bowen had 12 points apiece, and Filip Rebraca added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Iowa.
Northern Iowa (3-5): Northern Iowa lost an 83-75 battle to Toledo (6-3). Bowen Born threw in 27 points to lead the Panthers while Trey Campbell pitched in 15 and Tytan Anderson added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Kansas State (8-1): Kansas State rolled to an 81-64 win over Abilene Christian (5-5). David N’Guessan added 23 points and five rebounds, and Markquis Nowell pitched in 15 points and 12 assists for the Wildcats. Nae’Qwan Tomlin tallied 12 points and eight rebounds, and Keyontae Johnson added 12 and seven.
Kansas City (4-8): UMKC took a 75-53 loss to Oklahoma (7-2). RayQuawndis Mithcell had 18 points while Allen David Mukeba Jr. added in 10 for the Roos.