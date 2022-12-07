(KMAland) -- Drake took down Omaha while Nebraska lost their Big Ten opener to Indiana in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Nebraska (6-4, 0-1): Nebraska lost an 81-65 Big Ten Conference opener to No. 14 Indiana (8-1, 1-1). The Huskers, playing without Sam Griesel (illness), got 22 points from C.J. Wilcher. Emmanuel Bandoumel tallied 13 points, and Derrick Walker and Keisei Tominaga added 11 apiece. Walker also had five rebounds and five assists.
Drake (8-1) & Omaha (3-7): Drake nabbed a 78-65 win over Omaha. Darnell Brodie had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, and Garrett Sturtz pitched in 14 points. Tucker DeVries tallied 13 points, and DJ Wilkins and Roman Penn each scored 11 for the Bulldogs. Omaha’s JJ White had 18 points, four boards and four assists, and Marquel Sutton posted 16 points and six rebounds. Frankie Fidler also scored 10 points with eight rebounds for the Mavericks. Luke Jungers pitched in 10 points of his own.