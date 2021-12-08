NCAA logo
Photo: NCAA

(KMAland) -- Missouri and Kansas both rolled while Nebraska got routed in regional men’s college basketball action on Tuesday. 

Nebraska (5-5, 0-2): Nebraska was routed by Michigan (6-3, 1-0), 102-67. Alonzo Verge scored 31 of Nebraska’s points, adding eight rebounds and three assists in the loss. Keisei Tominaga pitched in 11 points.

Missouri (5-4): Amari Davis had 15 points and six rebounds, and Missouri won 72-44 over Eastern Illinois (2-8). DaJuan Gordon pitched in 14 points, Kobe Brown added 11 points and 11 rebounds with five steals and Javon Pickett finished with 10 points and five assists.

Kansas (7-1): Kansas had no trouble with UTEP (4-4) in a 78-52 win. Ochai Agbaji finished with 23 points and five rebounds, and Christian Braun pitched in 20 points and six boards of his own for the Jayhawks.

