(KMAland) -- Drake took down Omaha while Kansas State lost in a tight battle with Marquette on Wednesday in regional men’s college basketball action.
Drake (6-3) & Omaha (1-8): Drake held off Omaha for a 78-70 win. Tucker DeVries poured in 24 points on five made 3-pointers and added three steals to lead the Bulldogs. Tremell Murphy had 13 points, Garrett Sturtz put in 11 and ShanQuan Hemphill and DJ Wilkins finished with 10 each. Omaha’s Darrius Hughes had a team-high 15 points while Felix Lemetti (14), Nick Ferrarini (12) and Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler (10) also scored in double figures for the Mavericks.
Kansas State (5-3): Kansas State dropped a 64-63 decision to Marquette (8-2). Markquis Nowell had a big night for the Wildcats with 11 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and three steals. Mark Smith pitched in a team-high 17 points with eight rebounds, and Ismael Massoud finished with 16 points.