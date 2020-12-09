NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa beat North Carolina, Kansas edged Creighton and K-State lost to Fort  Hays State in men’s regional college basketball on Tuesday.

Iowa (4-0): Iowa hit 17 3-pointers in a 93-80 win over North Carolina (3-2) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Jordan Bohannon hit seven treys and scored 24 points while CJ Fredrick had 21 points to lead the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp pitched in 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Luka Garza added 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Kansas (5-1) & Creighton (3-1): Marcus Zegarowski missed a potential game-tying free throw in a 73-72 loss for Creighton to Kansas. Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Christian Braun (14 points) and David McCormack (13 points) also scored in double figures. Denzel Mahoney topped Creighton with 19 points, and Zegarowski (16), Damien Jefferson (13) and Christian Bishop (13) scored in double figures.

Kansas State (1-4): Kansas State lost an 81-68 game with the MIAA’s Fort Hays State. Mike McGuirl had 22 points for K-State in the loss. DaJuan Gordon added 11 points and Selton Miguel chipped in 10.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/8) 

Big 12 Conference 

Fort Hays State 81 Kansas State 68

Oklahoma Staste 83 Oral Roberts 78

ACC/Big Ten Challenge 

Iowa 93 North Carolina 80

Illinois 83 Duke 68

Penn State 75 Virginia Tech 55

Rutgers 79 Syracuse 69

Ohio State 90 Notre Dame 85

Miami 58 Purdue 54

Minnesota 85 Boston College 80 — OT

Big East Conference 

Seton Hall 78 Wagner 45

St. John’s 82 Rider 79

Georgetown 80 Coppin State 48

Marquette 82 Green Bay 68

Missouri Valley Conference 

Indiana State 80 Truman State 66

Southeastern Conference 

Tennessee 56 Colorado 47

Georgia 63 Montana 50

Mississippi State 82 Jackson State 59

Summit League 

Oklahoma State 83 Oral Roberts 78

