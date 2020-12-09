(KMAland) -- Iowa beat North Carolina, Kansas edged Creighton and K-State lost to Fort Hays State in men’s regional college basketball on Tuesday.
Iowa (4-0): Iowa hit 17 3-pointers in a 93-80 win over North Carolina (3-2) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Jordan Bohannon hit seven treys and scored 24 points while CJ Fredrick had 21 points to lead the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp pitched in 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Luka Garza added 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.
Kansas (5-1) & Creighton (3-1): Marcus Zegarowski missed a potential game-tying free throw in a 73-72 loss for Creighton to Kansas. Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Christian Braun (14 points) and David McCormack (13 points) also scored in double figures. Denzel Mahoney topped Creighton with 19 points, and Zegarowski (16), Damien Jefferson (13) and Christian Bishop (13) scored in double figures.
Kansas State (1-4): Kansas State lost an 81-68 game with the MIAA’s Fort Hays State. Mike McGuirl had 22 points for K-State in the loss. DaJuan Gordon added 11 points and Selton Miguel chipped in 10.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/8)
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 73 Creighton 72
Fort Hays State 81 Kansas State 68
Oklahoma Staste 83 Oral Roberts 78
ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Iowa 93 North Carolina 80
Illinois 83 Duke 68
Penn State 75 Virginia Tech 55
Rutgers 79 Syracuse 69
Ohio State 90 Notre Dame 85
Miami 58 Purdue 54
Minnesota 85 Boston College 80 — OT
Big East Conference
Seton Hall 78 Wagner 45
St. John’s 82 Rider 79
Georgetown 80 Coppin State 48
Marquette 82 Green Bay 68
Missouri Valley Conference
Indiana State 80 Truman State 66
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 56 Colorado 47
Georgia 63 Montana 50
Mississippi State 82 Jackson State 59
Summit League
