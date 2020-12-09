(KMAland) -- Drake and Missouri stayed undefeated while Nebraska and UNI lost in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Nebraska (3-2): Georgia Tech (2-2) scored 30 of the final 45 points in a 75-64 win over Nebraska. Kobe Webster hit six 3s and scored 20 points for Nebraska in the defeat. Dalano Banton added 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Teddy Allen had 10 points.
Northern Iowa (1-4): Northern Iowa dropped a 78-68 decision to Richmond (4-0). Tywhon Pickford had a team-high 16 points with eight rebounds for Northern Iowa. Austin Phyfe put in 15 with eight boards, and Trae Berhow added 13 points and six rebounds.
Drake (5-0): The Bulldogs stayed undefeated with a 90-66 win over McKendree. Shanquan Hemphill had 23 points and six rebounds, and Roman Penn added 13 points, five assists and four rebounds. Darnell Brodie pitched in 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Missouri (4-0): Missouri held off Liberty (4-3) with a 69-60 win. Mark Smith scored 17 points to lead the Tigers while Dru Smith had 14 and Xavier Pinson put in 12 with seven rebounds.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/9)
Big East-Big 12 Battle
Providence 79 TCU 70
Xavier 99 Oklahoma 77
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 83 Stephen F. Austin 52
Texas 74 Texas State 53
Texas Tech 51 Abilene Christian 44
ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Georgia Tech 75 Nebraska 64
Florida State 69 Indiana 67 — OT
Clemson 67 Maryland 51
Northwestern Pittsburgh
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 73 Rhode Island 62
Michigan 91 Toledo 71
Missouri Valley Conference
Richmond 78 Northern Iowa 68
Drake 90 McKendree 66
Loyola-Chicago 88 Chicago State 51
Valparaiso 80 SIU Edwardsville 58
Evansville 68 Eastern Illinois 65
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 69 Liberty 60
Arkansas 79 Southern 44
Summit League
Miami Ohio 67 Western Illinois 57
Wyoming Denver