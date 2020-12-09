NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Drake and Missouri stayed undefeated while Nebraska and UNI lost in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.

Nebraska (3-2): Georgia Tech (2-2) scored 30 of the final 45 points in a 75-64 win over Nebraska. Kobe Webster hit six 3s and scored 20 points for Nebraska in the defeat. Dalano Banton added 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Teddy Allen had 10 points.

Northern Iowa (1-4): Northern Iowa dropped a 78-68 decision to Richmond (4-0). Tywhon Pickford had a team-high 16 points with eight rebounds for Northern Iowa. Austin Phyfe put in 15 with eight boards, and Trae Berhow added 13 points and six rebounds.

Drake (5-0): The Bulldogs stayed undefeated with a 90-66 win over McKendree. Shanquan Hemphill had 23 points and six rebounds, and Roman Penn added 13 points, five assists and four rebounds. Darnell Brodie pitched in 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Missouri (4-0): Missouri held off Liberty (4-3) with a 69-60 win. Mark Smith scored 17 points to lead the Tigers while Dru Smith had 14 and Xavier Pinson put in 12 with seven rebounds.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/9) 

Big East-Big 12 Battle 

Providence 79 TCU 70

Xavier 99 Oklahoma 77

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 83 Stephen F. Austin 52

Texas 74 Texas State 53

Texas Tech 51 Abilene Christian 44

ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Georgia Tech 75 Nebraska 64

Florida State 69 Indiana 67 — OT

Clemson 67 Maryland 51

Northwestern Pittsburgh 

Big Ten Conference 

Wisconsin 73 Rhode Island 62

Michigan 91 Toledo 71

Missouri Valley Conference 

Richmond 78 Northern Iowa 68

Drake 90 McKendree 66

Loyola-Chicago 88 Chicago State 51

Valparaiso 80 SIU Edwardsville 58

Evansville 68 Eastern Illinois 65

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 69 Liberty 60

Arkansas 79 Southern 44

Summit League 

Miami Ohio 67 Western Illinois 57

Wyoming Denver

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.